All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 405 9th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
405 9th St NW
Last updated May 18 2019 at 8:53 AM

405 9th St NW

405 9th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

405 9th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
At Zeus we design move-in ready homes and fully manage them ourselves, therefore guaranteeing you responsive customer care and a great overall experience. Get in touch to discuss what makes us different or book this home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 9th St NW have any available units?
405 9th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 405 9th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
405 9th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 9th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 405 9th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 405 9th St NW offer parking?
No, 405 9th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 405 9th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 9th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 9th St NW have a pool?
No, 405 9th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 405 9th St NW have accessible units?
No, 405 9th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 405 9th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 9th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 9th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 9th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University