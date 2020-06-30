4029 Benton Street NW, #204

Amenities
Charming 1 bedroom condominium unit, that offers hardwood floors throughout, multiple closets and a huge extra storage space off of the laundry room. A corner unit that offers additional windows for a beautifully naturally lit space. Well maintained kitchen and bathroom and within 1 block of multiple bus stops D1 & D2. The home is available for move in anytime between now and early April. 1 cat or dog is ok
A minimum 12 month lease is required but after such you may go on a month to month lease. The home is professionally managed for easy access rent payment and maintenance requests through our website.