All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4029 Benton Street NW, #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4029 Benton Street NW, #204
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:39 AM

4029 Benton Street NW, #204

4029 Benton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4029 Benton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Charming 1 bedroom condominium unit, that offers hardwood floors throughout, multiple closets and a huge extra storage space off of the laundry room. A corner unit that offers additional windows for a beautifully naturally lit space. Well maintained kitchen and bathroom and within 1 block of multiple bus stops D1 & D2. The home is available for move in anytime between now and early April. 1 cat or dog is ok

A minimum 12 month lease is required but after such you may go on a month to month lease. The home is professionally managed for easy access rent payment and maintenance requests through our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 have any available units?
4029 Benton Street NW, #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 have?
Some of 4029 Benton Street NW, #204's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 currently offering any rent specials?
4029 Benton Street NW, #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 is pet friendly.
Does 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 offer parking?
No, 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 does not offer parking.
Does 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 have a pool?
No, 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 does not have a pool.
Does 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 have accessible units?
No, 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4029 Benton Street NW, #204 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University