402 15th Street NW

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access tennis court

This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.



Features & Amenities

Apartment Amenities



Unique floor plans with step down living rooms

Balconies or patios in every apartment

Cable and High Speed Internet available

Fully-equipped kitchens with frost-free refrigerators, multi-cycle dishwashers, microwave ovens, and disposals

Separate dining area

Individually controlled heat and air conditioning

Wall-to-wall carpeting

Ceiling fans (in select apartments)

Built in shelving (in select apartments)

Pantries and linen closets

On-site storage units available



Social Features



Fully equipped fitness center with cardio and strength equipment

Tennis Court

Sparkling outdoor swimming pool with sundeck

Community-sponsored social events for residents and friends

Outdoor chill space with barbecues, lounge seating, and games

Bike storage and repair room

Garage parking

Laundry rooms available on each floor

Pet-friendly community

Walk to Van Ness UDC Metro

Across the street from UDC and Howard Law School