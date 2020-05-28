All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

402 15th Street NW

402 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

402 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,290* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,490* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,790* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,890/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this pretty Penn Quarter furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and spacious living room with great views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC05)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our pillowtop mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Indoor Shared Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Courtyard
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in Penn Quarter, in the East End of Downtown Washington, D.C. A cool collection of museums, theaters, restaurants, and retail make the area one of the citys most engaging districts. Throughout the year, Capital One Arena, home to the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics hosts an all-star lineup of concerts. Penn Quarter is known for the popular farmers market, wine and art festivals it offers. For culture-lovers, the Newseum is the ideal place to visit during the weekends. This high-tech museum exploring journalisms past, present & future via interactive exhibits & films is one of Penn Quarters highlights since 2008.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 15th Street NW have any available units?
402 15th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 15th Street NW have?
Some of 402 15th Street NW's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 15th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
402 15th Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 15th Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 15th Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 402 15th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 402 15th Street NW does offer parking.
Does 402 15th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 15th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 15th Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 402 15th Street NW has a pool.
Does 402 15th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 402 15th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 402 15th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 15th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
