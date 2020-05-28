402 15th Street NW

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym pool elevator doorman

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities courtyard doorman elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,290* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,490* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,790* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,890/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this pretty Penn Quarter furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and spacious living room with great views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC05)



Designed With You In Mind



As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our pillowtop mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Doorman

-Pet Friendly

-Indoor Shared Pool

-Gym

-Indoor Parking

-Garden

-Courtyard

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is located in Penn Quarter, in the East End of Downtown Washington, D.C. A cool collection of museums, theaters, restaurants, and retail make the area one of the citys most engaging districts. Throughout the year, Capital One Arena, home to the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics hosts an all-star lineup of concerts. Penn Quarter is known for the popular farmers market, wine and art festivals it offers. For culture-lovers, the Newseum is the ideal place to visit during the weekends. This high-tech museum exploring journalisms past, present & future via interactive exhibits & films is one of Penn Quarters highlights since 2008.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.



Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.



Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.