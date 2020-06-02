Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 401 EVARTS STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
401 EVARTS STREET NE
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:47 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
401 EVARTS STREET NE
401 Evarts Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
401 Evarts Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 EVARTS STREET NE have any available units?
401 EVARTS STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 401 EVARTS STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
401 EVARTS STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 EVARTS STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 401 EVARTS STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 401 EVARTS STREET NE offer parking?
No, 401 EVARTS STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 401 EVARTS STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 EVARTS STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 EVARTS STREET NE have a pool?
No, 401 EVARTS STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 401 EVARTS STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 401 EVARTS STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 401 EVARTS STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 EVARTS STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 EVARTS STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 EVARTS STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University