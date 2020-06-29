All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW

4009 Georgia Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated Petworth Apartment - 2 Bed | 1.5 Bath | Balcony | Unit: New Unit, Top Floor, Hardwood Floors Throughout, 9 Ft. + Ceilings, Large Balcony, Views of the Cathedral, Skylights, Plenty of Storage, In-Unit Washer & Dryer, New High-Efficiency HVAC System. Kitchen: Marble Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking w/ 5 Burners, Bosch Dishwasher, Disposal, Commercial Style Sink. Baths: Floating Vanity w/ Storage, Subway & Porcelain Tiling, European Sinks, Moen Fixtures. Location Metro: 2 Blocks to Georgia Ave Station (Yellow & Green)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have any available units?
4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.

