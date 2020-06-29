4009 GEORGIA AVENUE NW

Amenities
Renovated Petworth Apartment - 2 Bed | 1.5 Bath | Balcony | Unit: New Unit, Top Floor, Hardwood Floors Throughout, 9 Ft. + Ceilings, Large Balcony, Views of the Cathedral, Skylights, Plenty of Storage, In-Unit Washer & Dryer, New High-Efficiency HVAC System. Kitchen: Marble Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking w/ 5 Burners, Bosch Dishwasher, Disposal, Commercial Style Sink. Baths: Floating Vanity w/ Storage, Subway & Porcelain Tiling, European Sinks, Moen Fixtures. Location Metro: 2 Blocks to Georgia Ave Station (Yellow & Green)