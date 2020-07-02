4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603

Amenities

Glorious Glover Park Condo! All Utilities Included! - Sophisticated living at 4000 Tunlaw! This great studio unit has tons of light with great tree views. A separate living and sleeping area make the space feel very spacious and welcoming. This efficient apartment feels anything but small. A great layout is paired with parquet floors, separate kitchen area with gas range, custom color, track lighting, and a huge closet. An elegantly updated bathroom completes the space.



4000 Tunlaw is a full service, elegant building with terrific amenities including an outdoor pool, rooftop, dry cleaner, and grocery store on site! Enjoy proximity to the Glover Park Community Garden, easy street parking, and walkability to Glover Park. Glover Park offers the best of both worlds with a nice, quiet neighborhood that's only a short walk away from everything that the city has to offer! Safeway and the new Trader Joe's have you covered for groceries if you prefer to shop off-site, but Sprig & Sprout, Arcuri, and Rocklands Barbecue are also right around the corner if cooking is not on the itinerary. You can head to Rock Creek Park if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of DC, or you can go to Georgetown if you want to hit the shops! Easy parking in the neighborhood, short walks to tons of great spots, and tons of local bus routes will give you all the flexibility you could possibly hope for in your next nest.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. All utilities (water, gas, and electric) are included! Tenant responsible for building's move-in fee of $350. Sorry, no pets.



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



