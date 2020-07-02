All apartments in Washington
4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603
4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603

4000 Tunlaw Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Tunlaw Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
pool
community garden
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Glorious Glover Park Condo! All Utilities Included! - Sophisticated living at 4000 Tunlaw! This great studio unit has tons of light with great tree views. A separate living and sleeping area make the space feel very spacious and welcoming. This efficient apartment feels anything but small. A great layout is paired with parquet floors, separate kitchen area with gas range, custom color, track lighting, and a huge closet. An elegantly updated bathroom completes the space.

4000 Tunlaw is a full service, elegant building with terrific amenities including an outdoor pool, rooftop, dry cleaner, and grocery store on site! Enjoy proximity to the Glover Park Community Garden, easy street parking, and walkability to Glover Park. Glover Park offers the best of both worlds with a nice, quiet neighborhood that's only a short walk away from everything that the city has to offer! Safeway and the new Trader Joe's have you covered for groceries if you prefer to shop off-site, but Sprig & Sprout, Arcuri, and Rocklands Barbecue are also right around the corner if cooking is not on the itinerary. You can head to Rock Creek Park if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of DC, or you can go to Georgetown if you want to hit the shops! Easy parking in the neighborhood, short walks to tons of great spots, and tons of local bus routes will give you all the flexibility you could possibly hope for in your next nest.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. All utilities (water, gas, and electric) are included! Tenant responsible for building's move-in fee of $350. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4892617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 have any available units?
4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 have?
Some of 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 offers parking.
Does 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 have a pool?
Yes, 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 has a pool.
Does 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 have accessible units?
No, 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Tunlaw Rd NW Unit 603 does not have units with dishwashers.

