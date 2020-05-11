400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW

Amenities

One bedroom one bath unit within 400 Mass Ave Condos, in the heart of DC~s Central downtown neighborhood. Open layout with track lighting, built-ins and hardwood floor. A Wall of windows flood the space with natural light and opens up to Massachusetts Avenue. Move into this spacious unit and enjoy building amenities including rooftop pool, garage parking , 24/7 Concierge. You can call home this well-maintained building and self manageable unit that is located just steps to the national mall, Chinatown, City Center, metros yellow /green /red stops ;minute to national Airport and Union station! Did I mention parking included! Excellent access to 395 expressway out of the city !