400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW
Last updated May 26 2020

400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW

400 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 514 · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
pool
garage
One bedroom one bath unit within 400 Mass Ave Condos, in the heart of DC~s Central downtown neighborhood. Open layout with track lighting, built-ins and hardwood floor. A Wall of windows flood the space with natural light and opens up to Massachusetts Avenue. Move into this spacious unit and enjoy building amenities including rooftop pool, garage parking , 24/7 Concierge. You can call home this well-maintained building and self manageable unit that is located just steps to the national mall, Chinatown, City Center, metros yellow /green /red stops ;minute to national Airport and Union station! Did I mention parking included! Excellent access to 395 expressway out of the city !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have any available units?
400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have?
Some of 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
