400 Massachusetts Avenue NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill

LUXURY LIVING at its best. Modern, Large, Sunny and Bright Studio, 2 blocks from Chinatown Metro. (Red Line, Yellow Line, and Green Line). 3 blocks to Judiciary Square Metro and Mt Vernon Metro. Short walk to Georgetown Law School, Capitol Hill, Amtrak or Union Station. 2004 Building. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, and huge south facing windows, extra large walk in closet, pantry, coat closet, and washer and dryer! Building amenities include 24 hour security, roof deck swimming pool, gym, lounge, pool table, business center, party room, roof deck with 360 degree views of Washington DC, roof deck grill. Short walk to top DC restaurants, boutiques, stores including Safeway, etc. Available immediately. This is a SUPER BARGAIN in DC's Hottest Neighborhood! Email today to schedule a viewing!