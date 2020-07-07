All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 19 2020 at 5:17 AM

400 Massachusetts Avenue NW

400 Massachusetts Ave NW · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
LUXURY LIVING at its best. Modern, Large, Sunny and Bright Studio, 2 blocks from Chinatown Metro. (Red Line, Yellow Line, and Green Line). 3 blocks to Judiciary Square Metro and Mt Vernon Metro. Short walk to Georgetown Law School, Capitol Hill, Amtrak or Union Station. 2004 Building. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, and huge south facing windows, extra large walk in closet, pantry, coat closet, and washer and dryer! Building amenities include 24 hour security, roof deck swimming pool, gym, lounge, pool table, business center, party room, roof deck with 360 degree views of Washington DC, roof deck grill. Short walk to top DC restaurants, boutiques, stores including Safeway, etc. Available immediately. This is a SUPER BARGAIN in DC's Hottest Neighborhood! Email today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW have any available units?
400 Massachusetts Avenue NW has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW have?
Some of 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
400 Massachusetts Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW have a pool?
Yes, 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW has a pool.
Does 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
