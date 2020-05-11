All apartments in Washington
40 T STREET NW

40 T Street Northwest · (202) 800-8389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

yoga
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
yoga
Short term and long term lease available. This is a true 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom English basement in Bloomingdale DC. The property is Fully Furnished and available on or before July 15, 2020. Curious about what makes Bloomingdale so wonderful. Live like a local & stay at our private apartment in the heart of Bloomingdale. Surrounded by restaurants, bars, stores and a yoga studio, you'll have plenty to see and do. Interested in visiting our local treasures we are centrally located. We're within walking distance to the Metro rail and bus and multiple city bike shares.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 T STREET NW have any available units?
40 T STREET NW has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 T STREET NW have?
Some of 40 T STREET NW's amenities include yoga, furnished, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 T STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
40 T STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 T STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 40 T STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 40 T STREET NW offer parking?
No, 40 T STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 40 T STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 T STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 T STREET NW have a pool?
No, 40 T STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 40 T STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 40 T STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 40 T STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 T STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
