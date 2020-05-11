40 T STREET NW

Amenities

Short term and long term lease available. This is a true 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom English basement in Bloomingdale DC. The property is Fully Furnished and available on or before July 15, 2020. Curious about what makes Bloomingdale so wonderful. Live like a local & stay at our private apartment in the heart of Bloomingdale. Surrounded by restaurants, bars, stores and a yoga studio, you'll have plenty to see and do. Interested in visiting our local treasures we are centrally located. We're within walking distance to the Metro rail and bus and multiple city bike shares.