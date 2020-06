Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom condo in highly coveted gated Car Barn on Capitol Hill. Two blocks from Lincoln Park. Washer/Dryer in-unit.Beautiful new floors, updated kitchen, with open floor floor plan with lots of natural light. Wood burning fireplace that will warm up the place this winter. HUGE Master bedroom w/ two walk-in closets. Lots of storage space and private entry way. Walking distance to two Metros and two bus stops. Pool! Avail Now!!!