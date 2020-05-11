395 N STREET SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

BEAUTIFULLY Renovated 2 BR, 3 BA Townhouse just 2 blocks from the Southwest Waterfront Park! Stroll to Waterfront METRO Station, Shopping, Dining and Concerts at The Wharf. Refinished HARDWOOD FLOORS on the Main and Upper Level*** GORGEOUS Interior Details include an Open Concept KITCHEN w/ White Shaker-Style Cabinets, Quartzite Countertops, Glass Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Chef's Sink, Pantry, Under Cabinet Lighting and a Breakfast Bar*** Large Open Concept LIVING/DINING area w/ Wall-to-Ceiling Windows and Remote Controlled Shades*** Beautiful Exposed Brick Accent Wall and Sliding Glass Door to Private Fenced Flagstone & Landscapted PATIO*** Recessed Lighting w/ HUE CHANGING Lights***UPPER LEVEL with Owner's EN SUITE and Large 2nd Bedroom each with its own small balcony and each with Wall of Closets. Master BR w/ Closet Organizers & Drawers*** Owners Bathroom w/Pocket Door, HEATED FLOOR, Carrera Marble Dual Sink Vanity, Glass Enclosed Shower & Linen Closet***2nd FULL Bathroom w/New Tub & Glass Door, Glass Accent Tiles & Fan/Heater Combo***HUGE LOWER LEVEL w/plenty of room for Office Area & Family Room***Highland Hickory Wide Plank Flooring***Laundry Room Front Load Washer/Dryer, Laundry Sink, Workbench w/ Pegboard & Additional STORAGE***FULL Bathroom w/Easy Entry Glass Shower, River Rock Shower Floor***Landscaped Patio and Front Entry***PERFECT Combination of LOCATION and BEAUTY!*** AVAILABLE NOW! Link to 360 Photos: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/4pYa9A20n6xwo7kRaLpJOmRlyGLgeZ15