Home
/
Washington, DC
/
395 N STREET SW
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

395 N STREET SW

395 N Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

395 N Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
BEAUTIFULLY Renovated 2 BR, 3 BA Townhouse just 2 blocks from the Southwest Waterfront Park! Stroll to Waterfront METRO Station, Shopping, Dining and Concerts at The Wharf. Refinished HARDWOOD FLOORS on the Main and Upper Level*** GORGEOUS Interior Details include an Open Concept KITCHEN w/ White Shaker-Style Cabinets, Quartzite Countertops, Glass Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Chef's Sink, Pantry, Under Cabinet Lighting and a Breakfast Bar*** Large Open Concept LIVING/DINING area w/ Wall-to-Ceiling Windows and Remote Controlled Shades*** Beautiful Exposed Brick Accent Wall and Sliding Glass Door to Private Fenced Flagstone & Landscapted PATIO*** Recessed Lighting w/ HUE CHANGING Lights***UPPER LEVEL with Owner's EN SUITE and Large 2nd Bedroom each with its own small balcony and each with Wall of Closets. Master BR w/ Closet Organizers & Drawers*** Owners Bathroom w/Pocket Door, HEATED FLOOR, Carrera Marble Dual Sink Vanity, Glass Enclosed Shower & Linen Closet***2nd FULL Bathroom w/New Tub & Glass Door, Glass Accent Tiles & Fan/Heater Combo***HUGE LOWER LEVEL w/plenty of room for Office Area & Family Room***Highland Hickory Wide Plank Flooring***Laundry Room Front Load Washer/Dryer, Laundry Sink, Workbench w/ Pegboard & Additional STORAGE***FULL Bathroom w/Easy Entry Glass Shower, River Rock Shower Floor***Landscaped Patio and Front Entry***PERFECT Combination of LOCATION and BEAUTY!*** AVAILABLE NOW! Link to 360 Photos: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/4pYa9A20n6xwo7kRaLpJOmRlyGLgeZ15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 N STREET SW have any available units?
395 N STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 N STREET SW have?
Some of 395 N STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 N STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
395 N STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 N STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 395 N STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 395 N STREET SW offer parking?
No, 395 N STREET SW does not offer parking.
Does 395 N STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 395 N STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 N STREET SW have a pool?
No, 395 N STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 395 N STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 395 N STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 395 N STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 395 N STREET SW has units with dishwashers.

