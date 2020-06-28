Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3935 9TH NE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3935 9TH NE
3935 9th Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
3935 9th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland
Amenities
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3935 9TH NE have any available units?
3935 9TH NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3935 9TH NE currently offering any rent specials?
3935 9TH NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 9TH NE pet-friendly?
No, 3935 9TH NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3935 9TH NE offer parking?
No, 3935 9TH NE does not offer parking.
Does 3935 9TH NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 9TH NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 9TH NE have a pool?
No, 3935 9TH NE does not have a pool.
Does 3935 9TH NE have accessible units?
No, 3935 9TH NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 9TH NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 9TH NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 9TH NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3935 9TH NE does not have units with air conditioning.
