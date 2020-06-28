All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3935 9TH NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3935 9TH NE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

3935 9TH NE

3935 9th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3935 9th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 9TH NE have any available units?
3935 9TH NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3935 9TH NE currently offering any rent specials?
3935 9TH NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 9TH NE pet-friendly?
No, 3935 9TH NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3935 9TH NE offer parking?
No, 3935 9TH NE does not offer parking.
Does 3935 9TH NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 9TH NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 9TH NE have a pool?
No, 3935 9TH NE does not have a pool.
Does 3935 9TH NE have accessible units?
No, 3935 9TH NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 9TH NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 9TH NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 9TH NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3935 9TH NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University