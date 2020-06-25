Rent Calculator
3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest
Last updated June 18 2019 at 3:14 PM
1 of 11
3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest
3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth
Amenities
garbage disposal
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1.5; Square footage: 2116; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $3300.00; IMRID15561
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have any available units?
3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest offers parking.
Does 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
