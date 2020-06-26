Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW
3911 Highwood Court Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3911 Highwood Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
Amenities
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Spacious, Kettler-built 4BR, 3.5BA Townhome in Hillandale with ELEVATOR for rent. Completely renovated by prior owners. Available immediately. Long-term renter preferred.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have any available units?
3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW currently offering any rent specials?
3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW pet-friendly?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW offer parking?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not offer parking.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have a pool?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have a pool.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have accessible units?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University