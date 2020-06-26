All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW

3911 Highwood Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Highwood Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Spacious, Kettler-built 4BR, 3.5BA Townhome in Hillandale with ELEVATOR for rent. Completely renovated by prior owners. Available immediately. Long-term renter preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have any available units?
3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW currently offering any rent specials?
3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW pet-friendly?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW offer parking?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not offer parking.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have a pool?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have a pool.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have accessible units?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have units with air conditioning.
