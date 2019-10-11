All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW

3911 Highwood Court NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3911 Highwood Court NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Spacious, Kettler-built 4BR, 3.5BA Townhome in Hillandale with ELEVATOR for rent. Completely renovated by prior owners. Available immediately. Long-term renter preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have any available units?
3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW currently offering any rent specials?
3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW pet-friendly?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW offer parking?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not offer parking.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have a pool?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have a pool.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have accessible units?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 HIGHWOOD COURT NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Edison
1240 4th St
Washington, DC 20002
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University