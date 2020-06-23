Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM
3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200
3909 Georgia Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3909 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Full Service Second level unit comprising four office suites available for lease - recently renovated, all systems in good condition. Near Metro - Georgia Ave-Petworth. Street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 have any available units?
3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 currently offering any rent specials?
3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 pet-friendly?
No, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 offer parking?
Yes, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 offers parking.
Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 have a pool?
No, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 does not have a pool.
Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 have accessible units?
No, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 does not have units with air conditioning.
