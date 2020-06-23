All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM

3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200

3909 Georgia Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3909 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Full Service Second level unit comprising four office suites available for lease - recently renovated, all systems in good condition. Near Metro - Georgia Ave-Petworth. Street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 have any available units?
3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 currently offering any rent specials?
3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 pet-friendly?
No, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 offer parking?
Yes, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 offers parking.
Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 have a pool?
No, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 does not have a pool.
Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 have accessible units?
No, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 GEORGIA AVE NW #200 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Wallasey
2426 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University