3903 Davis Pl Nw Unit: 650

Amenities
area: 478 - 650 sq ft
Community Amenities
Enjoy a healthy lifestyle in one of our smoke-free buildings
Gorgeous landscaped courtyard with benches and scenic walkway
Additional storage available including bike storage
Dry cleaning pickup available
Two Year Lease with Rate Lock
Residential neighborhood featuring beautiful landscaping and reliable trees Abundant parking options. Off-street parking and reserved parking available Controlled-access community.
Pet-friendly apartments - Cats and dogs are welcome, two-pet max per apartment
24-hour laundry facilities. Conveniently located in every building
Security Deposit Early Refund Program
Apartment Amenities
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments
All apartments under DC rent-control program
Upgraded eat-in kitchens with GE appliances, frost-free refrigerators, gas ovens, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers, disposals and stainless steel sinks
Central heat, air-conditioning, and ceiling fans*
Hardwood flooring or plush wall-to-wall carpeting
Energy-efficient windows
All utilities included!
Unique Art Deco style archways and high ceilings with crown molding
Spacious pantries, linen and walk-in closets*
Art Deco style baths with pedestal sinks
High-speed Internet access and cable TV available