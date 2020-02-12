Amenities
3901 Fulton St NW #3 Available 06/01/19 Spacious Studio Apartment in Glover Park - Great Layout - This studio apartment features a cozy bedroom or office nook, efficient kitchen, and a great layout that creates plenty of living space. Sitting on the northern edge of Glover Park, the Fulton is in a perfect location that merges a calm, clean neighborhood with an exciting urban center.
Features:
-Clean and efficient kitchen
-Bedroom/office nook
-Plenty of closet space
-Tile bathroom
-Ample street parking
-In-unit washer/dryer
-Pet-Friendly!
Nearby:
-Metro: easy access to Cleveland Park, Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan, and Van Ness-UDC Stations
-Grocery: 10 minute walk to Whole Foods Market, 5 minute walk to Pearson Market
-Restaurants within walking distance: Surfside, Casolare Ristorante, Saigon Kitchen, Sprig and Sprout, Town Hall, Open City
-Coffee: Davenport Coffee Lounge, Corridor Coffee
-Core Power, Rock Creek Park, Stoddard Park all nearby!
*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.
Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.
Check us out at atlaslane.com
