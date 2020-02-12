All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3901 Fulton St NW #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3901 Fulton St NW #3
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

3901 Fulton St NW #3

3901 Fulton Street NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Glover Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3901 Fulton Street NW, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3901 Fulton St NW #3 Available 06/01/19 Spacious Studio Apartment in Glover Park - Great Layout - This studio apartment features a cozy bedroom or office nook, efficient kitchen, and a great layout that creates plenty of living space. Sitting on the northern edge of Glover Park, the Fulton is in a perfect location that merges a calm, clean neighborhood with an exciting urban center.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Clean and efficient kitchen
-Bedroom/office nook
-Plenty of closet space
-Tile bathroom
-Ample street parking
-In-unit washer/dryer
-Pet-Friendly!

Nearby:
-Metro: easy access to Cleveland Park, Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan, and Van Ness-UDC Stations
-Grocery: 10 minute walk to Whole Foods Market, 5 minute walk to Pearson Market
-Restaurants within walking distance: Surfside, Casolare Ristorante, Saigon Kitchen, Sprig and Sprout, Town Hall, Open City
-Coffee: Davenport Coffee Lounge, Corridor Coffee
-Core Power, Rock Creek Park, Stoddard Park all nearby!

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4470191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 have any available units?
3901 Fulton St NW #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 have?
Some of 3901 Fulton St NW #3's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Fulton St NW #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Fulton St NW #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Fulton St NW #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Fulton St NW #3 is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 offer parking?
No, 3901 Fulton St NW #3 does not offer parking.
Does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 Fulton St NW #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 have a pool?
No, 3901 Fulton St NW #3 does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 have accessible units?
No, 3901 Fulton St NW #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Fulton St NW #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Fulton St NW #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University