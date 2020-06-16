All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:28 PM

3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW

3883 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · (202) 491-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3883 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 937 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Incredible Cleveland Park 2BR/2BA condo in fantastic location between Cleveland Park and Van Ness. The Connecticut offers full concierge service, fitness center, rooftop deck & pool, business center, and a party room. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for $400 move-in fee, electric, water, and gas. Pets are case by case. Underground parking available for $150/month. Unit is currently occupied and showings will need to be scheduled directly with Listing Agent. All applicants will apply with GCAAR application AND Cozy.co. Please email Listing Agent for video!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have any available units?
3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have?
Some of 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
