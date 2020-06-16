3883 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW

Amenities

Incredible Cleveland Park 2BR/2BA condo in fantastic location between Cleveland Park and Van Ness. The Connecticut offers full concierge service, fitness center, rooftop deck & pool, business center, and a party room. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for $400 move-in fee, electric, water, and gas. Pets are case by case. Underground parking available for $150/month. Unit is currently occupied and showings will need to be scheduled directly with Listing Agent. All applicants will apply with GCAAR application AND Cozy.co. Please email Listing Agent for video!