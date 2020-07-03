3828 Cathedral Ave. Nw

Amenities
Fully furnished one-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a former embassy. Located just north of Georgetown in a charming neighborhood with tree-lined streets. Walk to Georgetown Whole Foods and nightlife and Cathedral Commons Giant food store, shops and restaurants. Features and amenities of this apartment include:
Fully renovated in 2016
Full size kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
Sunny private patio and large side yard
Private entrance from the street
Reserved OFF-STREET PARKING
High-speed Internet with Wi-Fi
Brand new 55? SAMSUNG 4K ULTRA HD HDR TELEVISION
Infinity premium digital cable TV service with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, The Movie Channel, STARZ, Amazon Video, Netflix, and YouTube
Central air conditioning
WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT!
Dishwasher
Bo Concepts furniture
Herman Miller Aeron desk chair
Zipcar car sharing stations nearby
Walk Score 81 Very Walkable
Bike Score 72 Very Bikeable
THE MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, HIGH SPEED INTERNET ACCESS, AND DIGITAL CABLE HDTV WITH HBO. Optional off-street parking spaces are available for $100 per month.
The monthly rent is $2,375
No application or amenities fees.
90 day minimum lease term. Government per diem rates and diplomatic clause lease options are available. Maximum occupancy: Two persons. This is a non-smoking unit and pets are not allowed.
Near friendly University, Georgetown University, the Department of Homeland Security, and DuPont Circle.