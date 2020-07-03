All apartments in Washington
3828 Cathedral Ave. Nw
3828 Cathedral Ave. Nw

3828 Cathedral Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3828 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Fully furnished one-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a former embassy. Located just north of Georgetown in a charming neighborhood with tree-lined streets. Walk to Georgetown Whole Foods and nightlife and Cathedral Commons Giant food store, shops and restaurants. Features and amenities of this apartment include:

Fully renovated in 2016
Full size kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
Sunny private patio and large side yard
Private entrance from the street
Reserved OFF-STREET PARKING
High-speed Internet with Wi-Fi
Brand new 55? SAMSUNG 4K ULTRA HD HDR TELEVISION
Infinity premium digital cable TV service with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, The Movie Channel, STARZ, Amazon Video, Netflix, and YouTube
Central air conditioning
WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT!
Dishwasher
Bo Concepts furniture
Herman Miller Aeron desk chair
Zipcar car sharing stations nearby
Walk Score 81 Very Walkable
Bike Score 72 Very Bikeable

THE MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, HIGH SPEED INTERNET ACCESS, AND DIGITAL CABLE HDTV WITH HBO. Optional off-street parking spaces are available for $100 per month.

The monthly rent is $2,375

No application or amenities fees.

90 day minimum lease term. Government per diem rates and diplomatic clause lease options are available. Maximum occupancy: Two persons. This is a non-smoking unit and pets are not allowed.

Near friendly University, Georgetown University, the Department of Homeland Security, and DuPont Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

