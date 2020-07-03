3828 Cathedral Ave. Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

Fully furnished one-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a former embassy. Located just north of Georgetown in a charming neighborhood with tree-lined streets. Walk to Georgetown Whole Foods and nightlife and Cathedral Commons Giant food store, shops and restaurants. Features and amenities of this apartment include:



Fully renovated in 2016

Full size kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops

Sunny private patio and large side yard

Private entrance from the street

Reserved OFF-STREET PARKING

High-speed Internet with Wi-Fi

Brand new 55? SAMSUNG 4K ULTRA HD HDR TELEVISION

Infinity premium digital cable TV service with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, The Movie Channel, STARZ, Amazon Video, Netflix, and YouTube

Central air conditioning

WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT!

Dishwasher

Bo Concepts furniture

Herman Miller Aeron desk chair

Zipcar car sharing stations nearby

Walk Score 81 Very Walkable

Bike Score 72 Very Bikeable



THE MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, HIGH SPEED INTERNET ACCESS, AND DIGITAL CABLE HDTV WITH HBO. Optional off-street parking spaces are available for $100 per month.



The monthly rent is $2,375



No application or amenities fees.



90 day minimum lease term. Government per diem rates and diplomatic clause lease options are available. Maximum occupancy: Two persons. This is a non-smoking unit and pets are not allowed.



Near friendly University, Georgetown University, the Department of Homeland Security, and DuPont Circle.