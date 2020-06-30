All apartments in Washington
3821-3823 Halley Terrace Southeast - 5
Last updated November 10 2019 at 3:39 AM

3821-3823 Halley Terrace Southeast - 5

3821 Halley Ter SE · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Halley Ter SE, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 1Bed/1Bath APT in Congress Heights.
Newly renovated APT in Congress Heights. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood in the common areas and carpet in the bedroom. This one is waiting for a great tenant to take good care of.
Newly renovated 1Bed/1Bath APT in Congress Heights.
Newly renovated APT in Congress Heights. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood in the common areas and carpet in the bedroom. This one is waiting for a great tenant to take good care of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

