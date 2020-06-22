Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW
3811 Kansas Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3811 Kansas Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home located in Columbia Heights. Home boasts of beautiful interior renovations, granite countertops, hardwood floors,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW have any available units?
3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW have?
Some of 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3811 KANSAS AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
