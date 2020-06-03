All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
3804 Rodman
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:07 AM

3804 Rodman

3804 Rodman St NW · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3804 Rodman St NW, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,977

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
Vaughan Place offers three distinctive styles of convenient urban lifestyles; The Towers, The Town Homes and The Terraces. These unique homes offer architectural-grade finishes, superior features, first-class services and amenities in a beautifully landscaped setting at the heart of the Embassy District. On-site amenities include, surface and garage parking, Olympic size swimming pool, state of the art fitness center and 24/7 concierge services. Our location is prime DC, just steps from Georgetown and Friendship Heights. Within minutes of your secluded community are many cultural and historical landmarks, including the Washington National Cathedral, Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park, and friendly University. At Vaughan Place, you can experience the best of both worlds - the convenience of city living with the atmosphere of a village setting.

Rent Specials

1/2 First Months Rent! *some restrictions apply | Offer ends 8/15/18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Rodman have any available units?
3804 Rodman has a unit available for $1,977 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 Rodman have?
Some of 3804 Rodman's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 Rodman currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Rodman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Rodman pet-friendly?
No, 3804 Rodman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3804 Rodman offer parking?
Yes, 3804 Rodman does offer parking.
Does 3804 Rodman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Rodman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Rodman have a pool?
Yes, 3804 Rodman has a pool.
Does 3804 Rodman have accessible units?
No, 3804 Rodman does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Rodman have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 Rodman does not have units with dishwashers.
