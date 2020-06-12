38 K STREET SE

Amenities

elevator clubhouse courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator

The nation~s capital is experiencing a never-before-seen level of modern luxury living. Located in Capitol Riverfront, Washington D.C.~s only waterfront neighborhood, steps from Nationals Park and a short stroll from Capitol Hill, One Hill South will exceed the expectations of Washington~s most discerning residents with its extraordinary amenity offerings, high-end finishes and tailored lifestyle services. Featured inside is a collection of unique public spaces and amenities carefully crafted with artisan designed furniture and finishes sourced from around the world. Every detail has been thoroughly considered. Retreat into the lush interior courtyard or rooftop, relax with a best-seller in the resident lounge, enjoy an exceptional evening with friends in the private party room ~ or just steps from your front door, admire the serenity of a gorgeous sunset while strolling through Canal Park or along the river walk trail.