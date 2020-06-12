All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
38 K STREET SE
38 K STREET SE

38 K Street Southeast · (703) 556-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 K Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Amenities

elevator
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
The nation~s capital is experiencing a never-before-seen level of modern luxury living. Located in Capitol Riverfront, Washington D.C.~s only waterfront neighborhood, steps from Nationals Park and a short stroll from Capitol Hill, One Hill South will exceed the expectations of Washington~s most discerning residents with its extraordinary amenity offerings, high-end finishes and tailored lifestyle services. Featured inside is a collection of unique public spaces and amenities carefully crafted with artisan designed furniture and finishes sourced from around the world. Every detail has been thoroughly considered. Retreat into the lush interior courtyard or rooftop, relax with a best-seller in the resident lounge, enjoy an exceptional evening with friends in the private party room ~ or just steps from your front door, admire the serenity of a gorgeous sunset while strolling through Canal Park or along the river walk trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 K STREET SE have any available units?
38 K STREET SE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 38 K STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
38 K STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 K STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 38 K STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 38 K STREET SE offer parking?
No, 38 K STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 38 K STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 K STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 K STREET SE have a pool?
No, 38 K STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 38 K STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 38 K STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 38 K STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 K STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 K STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 K STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
