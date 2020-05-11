Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:07 PM
3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE
3794 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue Southeast
No Longer Available
Location
3794 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Building just renovated; 12 units available! Beautiful brand-new two bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances. Vouchers welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE have any available units?
3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3794 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
