Washington, DC
3731 18TH STREET NE
Last updated March 16 2020 at 6:59 PM

3731 18TH STREET NE

3731 18th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3731 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Renovated! Beautiful Brookland home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms , neutral paint and gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Gourmet kitchen offers full compliment of stainless steel appliances! ADT security system installed in home (tenant responsible for activation), washer/dryer in unit, yard maintenance included in rent, PRIVATE OFF STREET parking in the back of the home with deck for entertaining! Located near many commuting options- Brookland Metro (0.9), Route 50 (1.5mi), within blocks of G8 and E2 metro bus routes. Home is close to restaurants such as- Busboys & Poets, Zeke's Coffee, Brookland Pint, Brookland's Finest, Smith Public Trust. Enjoy biking or running along the Metropolitan Branch Trail! Dwight A. Mosley Park and playground is also within walking distance! Don't miss your chance on this rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

