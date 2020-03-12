3731 18TH STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Renovated! Beautiful Brookland home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms , neutral paint and gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Gourmet kitchen offers full compliment of stainless steel appliances! ADT security system installed in home (tenant responsible for activation), washer/dryer in unit, yard maintenance included in rent, PRIVATE OFF STREET parking in the back of the home with deck for entertaining! Located near many commuting options- Brookland Metro (0.9), Route 50 (1.5mi), within blocks of G8 and E2 metro bus routes. Home is close to restaurants such as- Busboys & Poets, Zeke's Coffee, Brookland Pint, Brookland's Finest, Smith Public Trust. Enjoy biking or running along the Metropolitan Branch Trail! Dwight A. Mosley Park and playground is also within walking distance! Don't miss your chance on this rental!