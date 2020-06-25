All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE

3718 Hansberry Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3718 Hansberry Court Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Tree level Townhouse, great location easy access to downtown, 295, route 50, 395 and much more. 3 bedroom 3.5 baths features hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, beautiful deck w/d and much more. Entrace level include a extra room /bedroom, Master bedroom has en-suite features double vanity. Two car garage plus additional 2 parking space driveway. The home has plenty of light in every space. Walk to Costco, Lowe's, Starbucks etc. Online application available-ask agent for details. Prefer a long term lease, but minimum 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE have any available units?
3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE have?
Some of 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE currently offering any rent specials?
3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE pet-friendly?
No, 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE offer parking?
Yes, 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE offers parking.
Does 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE have a pool?
No, 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE does not have a pool.
Does 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE have accessible units?
No, 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE does not have units with dishwashers.
