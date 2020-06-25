3718 HANSBERRY COURT NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Tree level Townhouse, great location easy access to downtown, 295, route 50, 395 and much more. 3 bedroom 3.5 baths features hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, beautiful deck w/d and much more. Entrace level include a extra room /bedroom, Master bedroom has en-suite features double vanity. Two car garage plus additional 2 parking space driveway. The home has plenty of light in every space. Walk to Costco, Lowe's, Starbucks etc. Online application available-ask agent for details. Prefer a long term lease, but minimum 12 months.