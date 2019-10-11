All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

3716 13TH STREET NW

3716 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3716 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
This gorgeous penthouse condo is the picture of modern luxury! The home has 3 owner's suites, each with their own spa-like en-suite bathrooms and two of which have outdoor spaces. The chef's kitchen has all top of the line KitchenAid appliances and a stunning center island with granite breakfast bar which seats up to 4 guests comfortably. The upper level has a wet bar / coffee station, and each of the rooms is drenched in natural light. No expense has been spared on the finishes, from the custom marble baths and tile work to every piece of hardware. With a private roof deck perfect for entertaining or your morning yoga, this home is the complete package! Just moments from all of the restaurants, shops, and nightlife that Columbia heights in known for. Walk Score of 93. Off street and secured parking w/ commercial grade garage door included in rent. UNIT AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AS WELL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 13TH STREET NW have any available units?
3716 13TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 13TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3716 13TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 13TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3716 13TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 13TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3716 13TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3716 13TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3716 13TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3716 13TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3716 13TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 13TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3716 13TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3716 13TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3716 13TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 13TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3716 13TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
