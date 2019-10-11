3716 13TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction yoga

This gorgeous penthouse condo is the picture of modern luxury! The home has 3 owner's suites, each with their own spa-like en-suite bathrooms and two of which have outdoor spaces. The chef's kitchen has all top of the line KitchenAid appliances and a stunning center island with granite breakfast bar which seats up to 4 guests comfortably. The upper level has a wet bar / coffee station, and each of the rooms is drenched in natural light. No expense has been spared on the finishes, from the custom marble baths and tile work to every piece of hardware. With a private roof deck perfect for entertaining or your morning yoga, this home is the complete package! Just moments from all of the restaurants, shops, and nightlife that Columbia heights in known for. Walk Score of 93. Off street and secured parking w/ commercial grade garage door included in rent. UNIT AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AS WELL