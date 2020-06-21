3706 JAMISON ST NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Take advantage of this excellent opportunity to rent in the Reserves at Dakota Crossing. This Clarendon model offers a rec room with access to the garage. The second floor offers a gourmet kitchen with an open floor plan and hardwood flooring. While the dining room gives a perfect place for hosting dinners, a spacious living room can provide an ideal place for entertaining. Also, you can enjoy the spring and summer weather while relaxing on the deck. The third level offers spacious hallways, the owner's bedroom is an oasis, and it features a large shower, dual vanity, and an enormous size walk-in closet, the second bedroom with ample space and another full bathroom. The four-level luxurious loft provides another bedroom with a full bath and large closet and access to the rooftop terrace.