Washington, DC
3706 JAMISON ST NE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:52 PM

3706 JAMISON ST NE

3706 Jamison Street Northeast · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3706 Jamison Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take advantage of this excellent opportunity to rent in the Reserves at Dakota Crossing. This Clarendon model offers a rec room with access to the garage. The second floor offers a gourmet kitchen with an open floor plan and hardwood flooring. While the dining room gives a perfect place for hosting dinners, a spacious living room can provide an ideal place for entertaining. Also, you can enjoy the spring and summer weather while relaxing on the deck. The third level offers spacious hallways, the owner's bedroom is an oasis, and it features a large shower, dual vanity, and an enormous size walk-in closet, the second bedroom with ample space and another full bathroom. The four-level luxurious loft provides another bedroom with a full bath and large closet and access to the rooftop terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 JAMISON ST NE have any available units?
3706 JAMISON ST NE has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 JAMISON ST NE have?
Some of 3706 JAMISON ST NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 JAMISON ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
3706 JAMISON ST NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 JAMISON ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 3706 JAMISON ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3706 JAMISON ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 3706 JAMISON ST NE does offer parking.
Does 3706 JAMISON ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 JAMISON ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 JAMISON ST NE have a pool?
No, 3706 JAMISON ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 3706 JAMISON ST NE have accessible units?
No, 3706 JAMISON ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 JAMISON ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 JAMISON ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
