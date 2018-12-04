Rent Calculator
3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21
3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21
3700 North Capitol Street Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
3700 North Capitol Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20017
Petworth
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Historic Gate House on the Armed Force Retirement Home 272 acre campus; gated community; electric included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 have any available units?
3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 have?
Some of 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 currently offering any rent specials?
3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 pet-friendly?
No, 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 offer parking?
Yes, 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 offers parking.
Does 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 have a pool?
No, 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 does not have a pool.
Does 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 have accessible units?
No, 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 N CAPITOL ST NW # 21 Unit: 21 does not have units with dishwashers.
