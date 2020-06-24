Rent Calculator
37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE
37 Florida Avenue Northwest
·
Location
37 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great lower lever office space in NOMA directly across for the new Lexicon Development. Offered for 1 yr min
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE have any available units?
37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE offer parking?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE does not offer parking.
Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE have a pool?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
