All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE

37 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

37 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great lower lever office space in NOMA directly across for the new Lexicon Development. Offered for 1 yr min

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE have any available units?
37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE offer parking?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE does not offer parking.
Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE have a pool?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 FLORIDA AVE AVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University