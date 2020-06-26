37 17th Street Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Light and airy Hill East townhouse, 2BR/2.5BA. Lots of natural light, large kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, gorgeous hardwood flooring, living room with cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, balcony, enclosed back patio. Pet friendly.



Great location just two blocks away from Stadium Armory - RFK Stadium metro station with Orange/Silver/Blue line access. Less than a mile from shops and dining at both Eastern Market, Barracks Row, and H Street NE. Close to Anacostia River Trail for running/biking.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.