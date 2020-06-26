All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:20 AM

37 17th Street Southeast

37 17th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

37 17th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light and airy Hill East townhouse, 2BR/2.5BA. Lots of natural light, large kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, gorgeous hardwood flooring, living room with cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, balcony, enclosed back patio. Pet friendly.

Great location just two blocks away from Stadium Armory - RFK Stadium metro station with Orange/Silver/Blue line access. Less than a mile from shops and dining at both Eastern Market, Barracks Row, and H Street NE. Close to Anacostia River Trail for running/biking. 

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 17th Street Southeast have any available units?
37 17th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 17th Street Southeast have?
Some of 37 17th Street Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 17th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
37 17th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 17th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 17th Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 37 17th Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 37 17th Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 37 17th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 17th Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 17th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 37 17th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 37 17th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 37 17th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 37 17th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 17th Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
