Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

3652 Park Place NW #2

3652 Park Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3652 Park Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large 2BR/2BA Blocks to Petworth Metro. Parking available - Welcome to 3652 Park Place. This top floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment has upscale decor, quartz countertops with marble backsplash in your gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, hardwood flooring, security system, and gets lots of natural light. Walk in closet, and washer/dryer combo in unit. Located directly across the Old Soldiers Home Golf Course and garden, it's like escaping the city while being in the city! Just 4 short blocks to the Georgia Avenue/Petworth Metro (Green & Yellow Line) you have all the conveniences you desire at your fingertips. Small dogs accepted on a case by case basis with a one time only pet fee. Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due at lease signing. Applicant(s) must have a minimum FICO score of 650. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Contact Peter Chan at peterchanrentals@gmail.com today to set up a showing. Chatel Real Estate, Inc. 202-745-0613

(RLNE3516237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3652 Park Place NW #2 have any available units?
3652 Park Place NW #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3652 Park Place NW #2 have?
Some of 3652 Park Place NW #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3652 Park Place NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3652 Park Place NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3652 Park Place NW #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3652 Park Place NW #2 is pet friendly.
Does 3652 Park Place NW #2 offer parking?
Yes, 3652 Park Place NW #2 offers parking.
Does 3652 Park Place NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3652 Park Place NW #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3652 Park Place NW #2 have a pool?
No, 3652 Park Place NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3652 Park Place NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 3652 Park Place NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3652 Park Place NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3652 Park Place NW #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
