3652 Park Place NW #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Large 2BR/2BA Blocks to Petworth Metro. Parking available - Welcome to 3652 Park Place. This top floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment has upscale decor, quartz countertops with marble backsplash in your gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, hardwood flooring, security system, and gets lots of natural light. Walk in closet, and washer/dryer combo in unit. Located directly across the Old Soldiers Home Golf Course and garden, it's like escaping the city while being in the city! Just 4 short blocks to the Georgia Avenue/Petworth Metro (Green & Yellow Line) you have all the conveniences you desire at your fingertips. Small dogs accepted on a case by case basis with a one time only pet fee. Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due at lease signing. Applicant(s) must have a minimum FICO score of 650. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Contact Peter Chan at peterchanrentals@gmail.com today to set up a showing. Chatel Real Estate, Inc. 202-745-0613



(RLNE3516237)