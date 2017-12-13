All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:26 AM

3647 13TH ST NW

3647 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3647 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UTILITIES INCLUDED. Available for immediate occupancy. Nestled at the North end of Columbia Heights, near Petworth, this townhome provides accessibility to all the amenities the area has to offer, including all the restaurants booming on 11th St. The home itself has an open floor plan, beautiful exposed brick walls, gorgeous hardwoods, 2 updated contemporary baths, and 3 spacious bedrooms. One off street parking space is also included. Parking does have garage door access from the alley. The basement portion of this townhome is a separate unit and has been rented out separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3647 13TH ST NW have any available units?
3647 13TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3647 13TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3647 13TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3647 13TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 3647 13TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3647 13TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3647 13TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 3647 13TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3647 13TH ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3647 13TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 3647 13TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 3647 13TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3647 13TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3647 13TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3647 13TH ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3647 13TH ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3647 13TH ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
