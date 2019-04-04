Rent Calculator
3637 HORNER PLACE SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3637 HORNER PLACE SE
3637 Horner Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
3637 Horner Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Semi Detached Single Family Home. Just 10 min away from Anacostia Metro Station.. Back yard space (perfect for a BBQ).. Street parking.. $50 Application Fee per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE have any available units?
3637 HORNER PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE have?
Some of 3637 HORNER PLACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and bbq/grill.
Amenities section
.
Is 3637 HORNER PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3637 HORNER PLACE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 HORNER PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3637 HORNER PLACE SE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 3637 HORNER PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3637 HORNER PLACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 3637 HORNER PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 3637 HORNER PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3637 HORNER PLACE SE has units with dishwashers.
