All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3637 HORNER PLACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3637 HORNER PLACE SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3637 HORNER PLACE SE

3637 Horner Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3637 Horner Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Semi Detached Single Family Home. Just 10 min away from Anacostia Metro Station.. Back yard space (perfect for a BBQ).. Street parking.. $50 Application Fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE have any available units?
3637 HORNER PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE have?
Some of 3637 HORNER PLACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 HORNER PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3637 HORNER PLACE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 HORNER PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3637 HORNER PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 3637 HORNER PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3637 HORNER PLACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 3637 HORNER PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 3637 HORNER PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 HORNER PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3637 HORNER PLACE SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Benning Woods Apts
4040 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University