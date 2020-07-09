Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3617 14th St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3617 14th St Nw
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:23 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3617 14th St Nw
3617 14th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3617 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
The house is on 14th St and Spring Rd. NW , Columbia Heights, DC. Fully furnished. All utilities included, plus TV and internet. There are 5 rooms and 2 full baths. Back yard. Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3617 14th St Nw have any available units?
3617 14th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3617 14th St Nw have?
Some of 3617 14th St Nw's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3617 14th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
3617 14th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 14th St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 14th St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 3617 14th St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 3617 14th St Nw offers parking.
Does 3617 14th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 14th St Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 14th St Nw have a pool?
No, 3617 14th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 3617 14th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 3617 14th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 14th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 14th St Nw has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University