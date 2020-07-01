3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful colonial on a quiet tree-lined street, only 1,5 blocks from Connecticut Ave's supply of restaurants, bakeries, shops and more. The kitchen is renovated with stainless steel energy star appliances, sleek cabinets and polished cement counters. The house is filled with 1920's charm, such as crown moldings throughout, hardwood floors, and plantation shutters. Three bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs and a bonus room in the fully finished attic. On the main level is the living room, separate dining room & the family room, which opens to a large deck and fully fenced yard. A detached 1 car garage space is located in the back of the yard with extra storage room available. Two zone forced-air AC and new air handler installed last year. New architect-style shingle roof over the family room. Tenants are still occupying the house, please schedule an appointment with the listing agent, 24 hour notice required, as are masks during the showing and removal of shoes at the door. Thank you for respecting COVID protocols.