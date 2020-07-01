All apartments in Washington
3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW

3609 Livingston Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Livingston Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful colonial on a quiet tree-lined street, only 1,5 blocks from Connecticut Ave's supply of restaurants, bakeries, shops and more. The kitchen is renovated with stainless steel energy star appliances, sleek cabinets and polished cement counters. The house is filled with 1920's charm, such as crown moldings throughout, hardwood floors, and plantation shutters. Three bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs and a bonus room in the fully finished attic. On the main level is the living room, separate dining room & the family room, which opens to a large deck and fully fenced yard. A detached 1 car garage space is located in the back of the yard with extra storage room available. Two zone forced-air AC and new air handler installed last year. New architect-style shingle roof over the family room. Tenants are still occupying the house, please schedule an appointment with the listing agent, 24 hour notice required, as are masks during the showing and removal of shoes at the door. Thank you for respecting COVID protocols.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW have any available units?
3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW have?
Some of 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW offers parking.
Does 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW have a pool?
No, 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 LIVINGSTON ST NW has units with dishwashers.

