All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:25 AM

3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT

3608 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3608 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this lovely, apartment nestled near the heart of Georgetown. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, renovated, with a mounted television (that stays!), plenty of backyard space to relax or entertain, and 1 designated parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT have any available units?
3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT have?
Some of 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT currently offering any rent specials?
3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT pet-friendly?
No, 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT offer parking?
Yes, 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT offers parking.
Does 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT have a pool?
No, 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT does not have a pool.
Does 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT have accessible units?
No, 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 T ST NW #BASEMENT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University