3603 WINFIELD LANE NW
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM
3603 WINFIELD LANE NW
3603 Winfield Lane Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3603 Winfield Lane Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and private Community. The Cloisters. Top of the line renovations in designer kitchen. Gorgeous hardwood floors. French doors open to enclosed brick patio.. 2 parking spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW have any available units?
3603 WINFIELD LANE NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW have?
Some of 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3603 WINFIELD LANE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW offers parking.
Does 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW have a pool?
No, 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW have accessible units?
No, 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 WINFIELD LANE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
