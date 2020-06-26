Rent Calculator
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW
3601 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3601 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cleveland Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Large and bright 1BR in Cleveland Park, in the up and coming Embassy District. Hardwood floors, tons of windows, and separate dining area. BR windows have view of Cathedral. Building has roof deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have any available units?
3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have?
Some of 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
