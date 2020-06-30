All apartments in Washington
360 H Street Ne

360 H Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

360 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
lobby
FIRST MONTH FREE! FREE TV, PLAYSTATION, SURROUND SOUND, PARTIALLY FURNISHED.
Beautiful 1br/1ba apartment for rent - great DC location!

Subleasing my place for the remainder of the lease. (6 months with option to renew) Beautiful 1br/1ba apartment - in-demand building - prime DC location. Located on H-Street, near Capitol Hill. Lots of restaurants, bars, gyms, shops, etc. all within walking distance. Lovely neighborhood with great people. Giant Supermarket conveniently located on first floor of apartment building with secure key-entry from the lobby with 24/7 doorman. Tons of great amenities and beautiful views of DC from landscaped rooftop. Fitness center is steps away from apartment unit. Washer/dryer, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, and much more in unit. Additionally, living room furniture (including two couches, recliner, 42 TV, TV stand, PS3, end tables, and rug) can be left free of charge. Walking distance to Union Station/Metro/buses/commuter trains. This wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 H Street Ne have any available units?
360 H Street Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 H Street Ne have?
Some of 360 H Street Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 H Street Ne currently offering any rent specials?
360 H Street Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 H Street Ne pet-friendly?
No, 360 H Street Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 360 H Street Ne offer parking?
No, 360 H Street Ne does not offer parking.
Does 360 H Street Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 H Street Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 H Street Ne have a pool?
No, 360 H Street Ne does not have a pool.
Does 360 H Street Ne have accessible units?
No, 360 H Street Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 360 H Street Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 H Street Ne does not have units with dishwashers.

