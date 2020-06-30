360 H Street Ne

Amenities

FIRST MONTH FREE! FREE TV, PLAYSTATION, SURROUND SOUND, PARTIALLY FURNISHED.

Beautiful 1br/1ba apartment for rent - great DC location!



Subleasing my place for the remainder of the lease. (6 months with option to renew) Beautiful 1br/1ba apartment - in-demand building - prime DC location. Located on H-Street, near Capitol Hill. Lots of restaurants, bars, gyms, shops, etc. all within walking distance. Lovely neighborhood with great people. Giant Supermarket conveniently located on first floor of apartment building with secure key-entry from the lobby with 24/7 doorman. Tons of great amenities and beautiful views of DC from landscaped rooftop. Fitness center is steps away from apartment unit. Washer/dryer, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, and much more in unit. Additionally, living room furniture (including two couches, recliner, 42 TV, TV stand, PS3, end tables, and rug) can be left free of charge. Walking distance to Union Station/Metro/buses/commuter trains. This wont last long!