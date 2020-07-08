All apartments in Washington
360 H Street.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

360 H Street

Open Now until 6pm
360 H St NE · (202) 791-4105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 514 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 442 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 440 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 423 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 4

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Unit 445 · Avail. Aug 29

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 360 H Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Something spectacular is happening in one of Washington, DC'smost historic neighborhoods and 360 H Street is the new rental apartment address at the center of it all. Join the Evolution!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Up to one months rent, based on credit.
Move-in Fees: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: The following breeds of dogs are not permitted to be kept as pets on the premises, or brought onto same premises to visit at any time: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit bull terriers, Bull Terriers, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasilerios, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Japanese Tosas, Miniature Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Siberian Huskies, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Wolf Hybrids, Wild Dogs or any partial breed dog that has one or more of the previously mentioned breeds in its lineage. No visiting pets are permitted.
Parking Details: We offer all underground garage parking for $175/month for the 1st space, $195/month for the 2nd space and motorcycle parking is $25/month.
Storage Details: Additional storage may be rented, see leasing office for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 360 H Street have any available units?
360 H Street has 20 units available starting at $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 H Street have?
Some of 360 H Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 H Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 H Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 H Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 H Street is pet friendly.
Does 360 H Street offer parking?
Yes, 360 H Street offers parking.
Does 360 H Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 H Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 H Street have a pool?
No, 360 H Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 H Street have accessible units?
Yes, 360 H Street has accessible units.
Does 360 H Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 H Street has units with dishwashers.

