360 H Street.

Lease Length: 4-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Up to one months rent, based on credit.
Move-in Fees: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: The following breeds of dogs are not permitted to be kept as pets on the premises, or brought onto same premises to visit at any time: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit bull terriers, Bull Terriers, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasilerios, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Japanese Tosas, Miniature Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Siberian Huskies, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Wolf Hybrids, Wild Dogs or any partial breed dog that has one or more of the previously mentioned breeds in its lineage. No visiting pets are permitted.
Storage Details: Additional storage may be rented, see leasing office for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.