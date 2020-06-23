Rent Calculator
36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM
36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE
36 Florida Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
36 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully Renovated 2 Bed rooms bath Dining Kitchen ComboCarpet Bedrooms, Ceramic Kitchen Etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have any available units?
36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
