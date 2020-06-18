Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3579 13TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3579 13TH STREET NW
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3579 13TH STREET NW
3579 13th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3579 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom-2 bath located in Columbia Heights. Located just blocks away from Columbia Heights Metro and retail. Nice amenities in the area. Property is very well maintained.Pet friendly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3579 13TH STREET NW have any available units?
3579 13TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3579 13TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3579 13TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3579 13TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3579 13TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3579 13TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3579 13TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 3579 13TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3579 13TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3579 13TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3579 13TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3579 13TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3579 13TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3579 13TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3579 13TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3579 13TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3579 13TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University