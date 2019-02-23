3549 S Street NW.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest suite internet access

Wonderful Glover Park 3 level spacious townhouse, features hardwood flooring throughout, custom built-ins added for additional storage, large dining area which offers a large space for a table and cabinet. New granite kitchen counter tops and updated appliances. The dining area leads to a sun room which walks out to a back fenced and brick patio. The upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The master bedroom has a separate seating area space, which can be used as an office space and certainly a large master for these area homes. The lower lever offers a full bathroom and two separate spaces, which allow for an additional bedroom and living room area or 2 additional bedrooms if needed. The lower level also provides a separate entrance, which walks out to a brick patio, perfect in-law, guest suite, man cave or large office space Central air and heat, washer and dryer, new water heater and new roof just completed this month on the home Also has an exposed brick wall in the kitchen which brings a great style to the home.



A phenomenal location, great residential neighborhood, within walking distance to Safeway, Whole Foods, restaurants, shops and several bus stops. Pets allowed upon individual approval. The home is professionally Managed and available for move in during May time frame.