3549 S Street NW.
3549 S Street NW
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

3549 S Street NW

3549 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3549 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
guest suite
internet access
Wonderful Glover Park 3 level spacious townhouse, features hardwood flooring throughout, custom built-ins added for additional storage, large dining area which offers a large space for a table and cabinet. New granite kitchen counter tops and updated appliances. The dining area leads to a sun room which walks out to a back fenced and brick patio. The upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The master bedroom has a separate seating area space, which can be used as an office space and certainly a large master for these area homes. The lower lever offers a full bathroom and two separate spaces, which allow for an additional bedroom and living room area or 2 additional bedrooms if needed. The lower level also provides a separate entrance, which walks out to a brick patio, perfect in-law, guest suite, man cave or large office space Central air and heat, washer and dryer, new water heater and new roof just completed this month on the home Also has an exposed brick wall in the kitchen which brings a great style to the home.

A phenomenal location, great residential neighborhood, within walking distance to Safeway, Whole Foods, restaurants, shops and several bus stops. Pets allowed upon individual approval. The home is professionally Managed and available for move in during May time frame.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3549 S Street NW have any available units?
3549 S Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3549 S Street NW have?
Some of 3549 S Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3549 S Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
3549 S Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 S Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3549 S Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 3549 S Street NW offer parking?
No, 3549 S Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 3549 S Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3549 S Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 S Street NW have a pool?
No, 3549 S Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 3549 S Street NW have accessible units?
No, 3549 S Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 S Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3549 S Street NW has units with dishwashers.

