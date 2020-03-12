3528 19th Street Southeast - 1

Amenities
Take A Virtual Tour : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ud31kvH5E14
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents a spacious 3 level Corner unit townhome within walking distance from Southern Ave Metro Station, Community Farm, Boy & Girls Recreation Club and The Beautiful Arc Theater. With plenty of natural sunlight, This home features an open floor plan, Recess lighting throughout, Fireplace, granite countertops, large patio and deck, fenced yard, Spacious bedrooms, Washer and dryer, walk-in closet, his/her sink, Jacuzzi jet tub, standup shower, garage parking much more. Visit LeaseCollection.com/our-properties to schedule a tour.