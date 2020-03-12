All apartments in Washington
3528 19th Street Southeast - 1

3528 19th Street Southeast · (301) 686-5670
Location

3528 19th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Congress Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Take A Virtual Tour : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ud31kvH5E14

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents a spacious 3 level Corner unit townhome within walking distance from Southern Ave Metro Station, Community Farm, Boy & Girls Recreation Club and The Beautiful Arc Theater. With plenty of natural sunlight, This home features an open floor plan, Recess lighting throughout, Fireplace, granite countertops, large patio and deck, fenced yard, Spacious bedrooms, Washer and dryer, walk-in closet, his/her sink, Jacuzzi jet tub, standup shower, garage parking much more. Visit LeaseCollection.com/our-properties to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 have any available units?
3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 have?
Some of 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 19th Street Southeast - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
