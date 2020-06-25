All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

3522 P STREET NW

3522 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3522 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully Furnished & Newly renovated Historic Federal style home in Georgetown steps away from Georgetown University. The elegant casual interior with vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and master suite create a warm and spacious atmosphere. The Living room and separate family room offer a variety of spaces to relax in. Fully equipped custom kitchen with marble countertops compliment the home.The cottage sleeps up to 6, two bedrooms (1 king and 1 queen) each with their own bathroom, plus a queen sleeper sofa in the family room.1st Floor:Living room with gas fireplace.Vaulted ceiling fully equipped kitchen with gas fire place, seating for 6, SMART Flat screen TV. 2nd Floor:Vaulted ceiling master bedroom with King size bed, walk in closet, ensuite bathroom with walk in shower, SMART Flat Screen TV.Ground Floor:Guest bedroom with Queen size bed. Bathroom with walk in shower.Family room with Queen sleeper sofa and gas fire place, SMART flat Screen TV.Washer & Dryer Closet.Walk out to private landscaped backyard with outdoor dinning set.Central AC & HeatingHi speed Wi-Fi Available to move in on September 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 P STREET NW have any available units?
3522 P STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 P STREET NW have?
Some of 3522 P STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 P STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3522 P STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 P STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3522 P STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3522 P STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3522 P STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3522 P STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3522 P STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 P STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3522 P STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3522 P STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3522 P STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 P STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3522 P STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
