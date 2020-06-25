3522 P STREET NW

Amenities
Fully Furnished & Newly renovated Historic Federal style home in Georgetown steps away from Georgetown University. The elegant casual interior with vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and master suite create a warm and spacious atmosphere. The Living room and separate family room offer a variety of spaces to relax in. Fully equipped custom kitchen with marble countertops compliment the home.The cottage sleeps up to 6, two bedrooms (1 king and 1 queen) each with their own bathroom, plus a queen sleeper sofa in the family room.1st Floor:Living room with gas fireplace.Vaulted ceiling fully equipped kitchen with gas fire place, seating for 6, SMART Flat screen TV. 2nd Floor:Vaulted ceiling master bedroom with King size bed, walk in closet, ensuite bathroom with walk in shower, SMART Flat Screen TV.Ground Floor:Guest bedroom with Queen size bed. Bathroom with walk in shower.Family room with Queen sleeper sofa and gas fire place, SMART flat Screen TV.Washer & Dryer Closet.Walk out to private landscaped backyard with outdoor dinning set.Central AC & HeatingHi speed Wi-Fi Available to move in on September 1st