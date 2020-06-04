Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3521 YUMA STREET NW
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:24 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3521 YUMA STREET NW
3521 Yuma Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
3521 Yuma Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3521 YUMA STREET NW have any available units?
3521 YUMA STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3521 YUMA STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3521 YUMA STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 YUMA STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3521 YUMA STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3521 YUMA STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3521 YUMA STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3521 YUMA STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 YUMA STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 YUMA STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3521 YUMA STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3521 YUMA STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3521 YUMA STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 YUMA STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3521 YUMA STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3521 YUMA STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3521 YUMA STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
