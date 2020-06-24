3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Comfortable living, this apartments has 2 large bedrooms with one bath. Newly renovated with hardwood floors.

Neighborhood: Congress Heights



The little neighborhood of Congress Heights sits about seven miles southwest of Washington, D.C. The area, which was incorporated in 1890, has a long and rich history. The close proximity to downtown, great public transportation options and a low cost of living all make Congress Heights an attractive neighborhood in the metropolitan Washington D.C. area. Solid all brick 6 unit building with identical 2BR units. Separately metered electric and gas. 2 rear parking spaces with additional space potential and street parking. Conveniently located off of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE



Ballou High School

Hart Middle School

Simon Elementary School



Metro: Congress Heights 4 Minutes