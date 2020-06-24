All apartments in Washington
3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6
3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6

3517 Brothers Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3517 Brothers Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Comfortable living, this apartments has 2 large bedrooms with one bath. Newly renovated with hardwood floors.
Neighborhood: Congress Heights

The little neighborhood of Congress Heights sits about seven miles southwest of Washington, D.C. The area, which was incorporated in 1890, has a long and rich history. The close proximity to downtown, great public transportation options and a low cost of living all make Congress Heights an attractive neighborhood in the metropolitan Washington D.C. area. Solid all brick 6 unit building with identical 2BR units. Separately metered electric and gas. 2 rear parking spaces with additional space potential and street parking. Conveniently located off of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

Ballou High School
Hart Middle School
Simon Elementary School

Metro: Congress Heights 4 Minutes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 have any available units?
3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 have?
Some of 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 offers parking.
Does 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 have a pool?
No, 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 have accessible units?
No, 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 Brothers Place Southeast - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
